AFC matches postponed after BFC violate protocol

Male/New Delhi, May 9: It was a chaotic Sunday for Indian football as Bengaluru FC’s AFC Cup play-off against Eagles FC was postponed and the team asked to leave Male for violating COVID-19 protocols, while all Group D fixtures in the same event were also put off after ATK Mohun Bagan reported two positive cases.

The Asian Football Confederation did not give any reason for postponing the matches but it is understood that the deadly resurgence of COVID-19 in many Asian countries is behind the decision. It all started with Bengaluru FC’s play-off match against Eagles FC, scheduled here on May 11, being left in doubt after the host country’s sports minister asked the ISL side to leave citing breach of COVID-19 protocols.

“Bengaluru FC’s 2021 AFC Cup playoff stage clash against Eagles FC has been postponed until further notice, as confirmed by the Asian Football Confederation on Sunday. The club is making all arrangements to get all its players and staff home at the earliest,” BFC said in a statement.

“Bengaluru FC would like to place on record an unconditional apology for a health and safety breach, involving one member of staff and two players, in the Maldives, on Saturday,” it added in the statement. The exact nature of the violation by BFC was not specified but sports minister Ahmed Mahloof termed it as “unacceptable”. The sentiment was echoed by BFC owner Parth Jindal, who apologised and promised strict action against the errant players and support staff.

“Unacceptable behavior from @bengalurufc breaching the strict guidelines from HPA (Health Protection Agency) & @theafcdotcom. The club should leave Flag of Maldives immediately as we can’t entertain this act,” Mahloof tweeted from his official handle.

“We have informed FAM that we cannot hold the match, and asked them to make arrangements for @bengalurufc’s departure. We will be in further correspondence with AFC through @MaldivesFA to postpone the group stage.” The minister’s tweets came after reports emerged that some players of the side were seen roaming Male’s streets in violation of the quarantine protocol.

Also, two ATK Mohun Bagan players – Prabir Das and SK Sahil – tested positive for COVID-19, hours before their group matches were postponed.

“The AFC Cup (South) Group Stage matches are now postponed until further notice with more information to be announced in due course,” the AFC said.

Maldives’ sports minister asked BFC to leave after along with other reports, Channel Nine Maldives posted a photo of BFC’s Australian import Erik Paartalu walking on a street in Male.

Jindal apologised for the “inexcusable behaviour of three foreign players/staff” and promised strictest action against them.

The BFC had been granted special permission to be in Male despite the ban on tourists from India because of a COVID-19 surge there. The players and staff were required to be confined to their hotel at all times except when going for training and the matches. (PTI)