Himanta B Sarma takes oath as 15th CM of Assam along with 13 ministers

GUWAHATI, May 10: Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today took oath as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam to head the second consecutive BJP-led coalition government in Assam along with 13 members of the new council of ministers.

Governor of Assam Professor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to the Chief Minister and the 13 minister designates in front of a host of dignitaries including senior BJP leaders JP Nadda, Dr Jitendra Singh, Narendra Singh Tomar, B L Santosh, Vijayanta J Panda.

Chief Ministers of Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma and his Tripura counterpart Biplab Kumar Deb were present in the oath-taking ceremony held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra here along with all the newly elected MLA of Assam Assembly.

Dr Sarma took oath as the Chief Minister in presence of his mother Mrinalinee Devi and wife Dr Riniki Bhuyan Sarma.

The 13 members of the new minister headed by Dr Sarma included 10 from the BJP, two from ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and one from United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL).

The minister designates from the BJP are: Ranjeet Das, Chandra Mohan Patowary, Parimal Suklavaidya, Ajanta Neog, Piyush Hazarika, Ashok Singhal, Jogen Mahan, Bimal Bora, Sanjay Kishan and Dr Ranoj Pegu.

The ministers from the AGP are Atul Bora and Keshab Mahanta while the lone minister from the UPPL is Urkhao Gwra Brahma.