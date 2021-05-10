Sports Snippets

Mandeep Jangra wins maiden pro boxing bout in USA

New Delhi, May 9: Commonwealth Games silver medal-winning Indian boxer Mandeep Jangra made a positive start in the professional circuit, beating Argentina’s Luciano Ramos in his debut bout in Florida, USA.

Jangra travelled to USA two months back for training. The boxer won his first professional bout against Ramos in a four round unanimous decision in the super welterweight category on Saturday. Jangra has signed up with Florida-based Pro Box Promotions. The 27-year-old, who is also a silver medallist from the 2013 Asian Championships, was supposed to fight on March 19 but that bout was put off. “I’m so excited for a great run in the pro ranks and hopefully win a world championship with my team,” said the boxer, who is training with American coaches Asa Beard and Marc Farrait. (PTI)

Talks on for England to host Champions League final

london, May 9: The British government is holding talks about getting the all-English Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea moved to Wembley Stadium. “There are delicate negotiations that are going on at the moment,” cabinet minister Michael Gove said Sunday. The May 29 final is scheduled to take place in Istanbul but Turkey was added Friday to England’s “red list” of countries where all but essential travel is banned due to coronavirus outbreaks. The British government is advising supporters not to travel to Turkey because of the new restrictions. UEFA was hoping to allow around 10,000 fans into the game. Wembley in London is the likely location of the final, should it be moved to Britain. But the government would have to grant quarantine-free entry to UEFA officials and potentially sponsors and media. Wembley is hosting playoff finals in the English Football League that weekend but they could be switched to another venue. (AP)

Chelsea retain English Women’s Super League title

LONDON, May 9: Chelsea retained the Women’s Super League title and became the all-time record champion in the English game by beating Manchester City to first place on Sunday. Chelsea was a 5-0 winner at home to Reading and finished two points ahead of City, which won its final game – 1-0 at West Ham – but also needed Chelsea to lose to stand a chance of jumping into first. It is a fourth league title for Chelsea, which now has one more than Arsenal since the first WSL season in 2011. Chelsea is on for a quadruple this season, having previously won the League Cup. The team plays Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League final on May 16 and is into the last 16 of the Women’s FA Cup. (AP)

Two ATKMB players test COVID positive ahead of AFC match

New Delhi, May 9: Two ATK Mohun Bagan players -Prabir Das and SK Sahil – have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the team’s departure for the AFC Cup group stage competition in Maldives. The duo returned positive after all the team members underwent COVID-19 tests at a private hospital in Kolkata on May 7 before their travel to Maldives capital, Male for the Group D matches beginning on May 14. Under the AFC protocols, competing players will have to have COVID-19 negative reports two days before departure from their home base. ATKMB are scheduled to leave for Maldives on Monday. “Yes, Prabir Das and Sahil have tested positive and so they will be left out. All others have negative results,” a source in the ATKMB team told PTI on conditions of anonymity. (PTI)

Pakistan on course to another win in 2nd Harare test

HARARE, May 9: Abid Ali’s maiden test double century and Nauman Ali’s 97 carried Pakistan to 510-8 declared against an overwhelmed Zimbabwe host on day two of the second test on Saturday. Zimbabwe, already in deep trouble after nearly two days in the field, was 52-4 in reply by stumps, trailing by 458 runs, and at risk of losing the test inside three days by an innings, as it did in the first test last week. Resuming the day on 268-4, opener Abid Ali moved from 118 to 215 not out with 29 boundaries on a pitch which didn’t offer much assistance to the home bowlers. (AP)