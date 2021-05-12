Districts assigned to Assam ministers to monitor COVID situation

GUWAHATI, May 12: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday assigned specific districts to the ministers of his Cabinet to monitor the COVID-19 situation and ensure necessary guidance to administration of the respective districts.

The ministers will monitor the trend in the number of COVID cases and compliance of COVID related restrictions in the districts assigned to them.

The decision in this regard was taken in the first Cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister on Tuesday evening.

According to the government order which comes into force with immediate effect, chief minister Sarma will monitor the COVID situation in Majuli district.

Panchayat and rural development minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass has been assigned Barpeta, Bajali and Bongaigaon districts, while the COVID situation in Jorhat and Golaghat districts will be monitored by agriculture minister Atul Bora.

Likewise, handloom and textiles minister, Urkhao Gwra Brahma has been assigned Kokrajhar, Chirang and Baksa districts, while industries and commerce minister, Chandra Mohan Patowary has been asked to monitor the situation in Nalbari, Kamrup and Udalguri districts.

Environment and forests minister, Parimal Suklabaidya will assess the situation in Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts in Barak Valley, while Nagaon and Hojai districts will be monitored by health and family welfare minister, Keshab Mahanta.

Similarly, education minister, Ranoj Pegu will look after Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts; urban development minister, Ashok Singhal will monitor Sonitpur, Darrang and Biswanath districts; revenue and disaster management minister, Jogen Mohan will keep track of the situation in West Karbi Anglong, East Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts while tea tribes welfare minister, Sanjay Kishan will monitor Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts.

Besides, finance minister, Ajanta Neog will assess the situation in Dhubri and Lakhimpur districts; water resources minister, Pijush Hazarika will monitor Morigaon and Goalpara districts while power minister, Bimal Bora will keep track of the COVID situation in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts.

The ministers will also assess the adequacy of healthcare facilities to meet the present and anticipated number of COVID cases besides guiding and supporting the district administration by coordinating with the health and family welfare department and other departments.

The ministers will keep the chief minister and health minister informed about the situation on a regular basis.

