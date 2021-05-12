Protocols apply to all: CM

SHILLONG, May 11: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma took recourse to Twitter on Tuesday to counter all who had castigated him for visiting Guwahati in order to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Assam CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“Some people are concerned about me following or rather not following protocols; let me assure everyone that protocols apply to all. But we should still be careful and COVID could happen to anyone anytime. Be safe, always wear masks and sanitise hands regularly,” Sangma tweeted.

Sangma also posted the revised order for entry points which states that persons having final vaccination certificates will be exempted from testing.

It may be mentioned that the chief minister attended the Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday via video conferencing.