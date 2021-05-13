African Swine Fever kills over 300 pigs in one month

SHILLONG, May 12: Meghalaya continues to get plagued by the resurgence of African Swine Fever (ASF) with over 300 pigs dying since last one month.

Principal Secretary of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department, GHP Raju, has confirmed that the ASF has been raging the districts of Ri Bhoi, West Khasi Hills, East Khasi Hills and the sub-division of Sohra.

As of now, while the confirmed deaths of pigs due to ASF number to 320, the suspected deaths total 573 — meaning the samples of dead pigs have been sent to a lab in Madhya Pradesh for confirmatory tests.

When asked about the source of new cases of ASF, he said that the department suspects that some farmers had brought the infected pigs through the bordering areas of Assam.

Albeit the mortality rate among pigs is 100 per cent, the official clarified that consumption of pork is safe since while being cooked, it is boiled at over 70-80 degree Celsius — a temperature where no virus can survive.

The state government, as of now, has declared seven areas afflicted by the outbreak of ASF as containment zones. The Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department has also created 130 quick response teams, which swung into action immediately after the information about pigs getting infected with ASF was received.

Assuring that there is neither dearth of pigs in Meghalaya nor has any ban been imposed on the import of pigs, Raju said, “We only request farmers to maintain caution and not buy from unknown sources.”

Only last year between May and November, as many as 541 pigs died in Meghalaya after being affected by ASF.

After the subsequent hiatus, it was during mid-April of 2021 when Meghalaya witnessed a resurgence of ASF cases.

The department suspects that some farmers may have bought pigs from Mizoram, which had last month reported cases of ASF, through Assam.