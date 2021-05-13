Bollywood salutes ‘real heroes’ on International Nurses Day

Mumbai, May 12 : On the occasion of International Nurses Day on Wednesday, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express gratitude to nurses for their selfless service, especially at a time when the world is battling the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

Akshay Kumar, who was recently hospitalised after testing Covid positive, tweeted: “When I was hospitalised recently, what totally moved me was the amazing capacity of nurses at work. Selflessly and non-stop. Thank you to the real heroes. #InternationalNursesDay.”

Kajol posted: “In times like this let’s raise a toast to our very own practical gods and goddesses! #InternationalNursesDay.”

Abhishek Bachchan wrote: “The nurses have kept humanity above everything else working long hours & risking their lives to protect their patients. This #InternationalNursesDay I salute their relentless efforts & their undying spirit to fight Covid-19. We’ll always be indebted to you all.”

Sanjay Dutt tweeted: “In the past few days, I’ve come across news of nurses trying to uplift the spirit of their patients while they themselves are going through emotional & physical stress. My heartfelt gratitude to you all for everything that you’re doing for us #InternationalNursesDay”

“Their isn’t enough words to express the gratitude we have for you, because you are walking right into the fire so that we can get through. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the frontline health workers. #InternationalNursesDay,” shared Suniel Shetty.

“Our nurses have bravely led the fight against Covid-19 from the front. Saluting your commitment, hardwork, efforts to save so many lives and improve recoveries in these trying circumstances. Your selfless service is forever unforgettable. Dil se thank you #InternationalNursesDay,” expressed Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Randeep Hooda wrote: “Thank you for doing your best to nurse humanity back to health #InternationalNursesDay”

“A big thank you to all the nurses and all the frontline workers. Your tireless efforts are keeping us all going, your kindness gives hope #InternationalNursesDay

#InternationalNursesDay202,” tweeted Rasika Dugal.

Diana Penty shared on Instagram: “Cannot thank you enough for your care and compassion. To all the nurses in the world #HappyInternationalNursesDay

Rajeev Khandelwal tweeted: “To all the nurses in the world and more so in India in these times. Take a bow today and forever. Happy #InternationalNursesDay”

“In these extraordinary times your commitment to saving lives, your compassion and humanity is everything to every nurse and midwife, we are grateful to you and wish you good health. #InternationalNursesDay #SupportNursesAndMidwives,” posted Dia Mirza

Chitrangda Singh shared: “Our frontline warriors, our superheroes in this battle against COVID. Without you, we don’t stand a chance. Thank you for your service #InternationalNursesDay.”

“You leave behind your loved ones to take care of ours. It’s your sacrifices that keeps us safe. Thank you for being the warriors you are! We are truly grateful for your service. #InternationalNursesDay,” producer Ritesh Sidhwani posted.

“It takes a lot of courage & strength to do what you do EVERY SINGLE DAY. Thank You – our health care workers, our front liners, our real warriors. Forever grateful for your sacrifices to keep us safe in these tough times! #InternationalNursesDay,” shared producer Ronnie Screwvala.