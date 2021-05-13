Delhi’s positivity rate falls to 14%, O2 demand also down

NEW DELHI, May 13: The national capital has reported 10,400 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest since April 20, when the city had reported 28,395 cases, health officials said here on Thursday.

More importantly, Delhi’s daily Covid positivity rate has also come down to 14 per cent, the lowest since April 22, when the positivity rate was at its peak at 36 per cent.

Meanwhile, the capital’s daily oxygen demand which had gone up to 700 metric tonnes per day, now has reduced to 582 MT as number of critical Covid patients has decreased in many hospitals.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday that two weeks back with a surge in daily positive cases there has been a crisis for beds and oxygen, for which the Centre gave enough support and oxygen supply for hospitals was resumed.

“The Centre has fixed Delhi’s daily oxygen quota – 590 metric tonnes, however, as of now Delhi has only 582 metric tonnes of oxygen. And therefore, being the responsible state government, I would urge the Centre to allocate Delhi’s extra oxygen to other states that are facing oxygen shortage to save the lives of people,” Sisodia said while addressing a digital press conference on Thursday.

Delhi has been witnessing a decrease in the number of daily cases and the positivity rate since last one week. The daily positivity rate gradually declined from 36 per cent on April 22 to 14 per cent on Thursday.

The daily cases in the city had surged up to over 28,000 that had the health system reeling under the impact and people were gasping for oxygen in and out of the hospitals.

Delhi had reported 13,287 new cases on Wednesday and the positivity rate was at 17.03 per cent.

