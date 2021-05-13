Independent inquiry: MeECL & subsidiaries

By Rudi Warjri

My attention is drawn to the reported appointment of an Independent Inquiry by the Government of Meghalaya , into the affairs of MeECL and its subsidiaries. We should all welcome it albeit better late than never.

Briefly, the whole squabbling and debate about the affairs of MeECL etc., had started because of the perennial load shedding. The genesis, history, chronology, the several factors which caused the load shedding have been debated at length in the past few months. So, the fundamental approach to the framing of the Terms of Reference should be to as to (a) What should be done to prevent load shedding in future (b) How to do that. Addressing all factors comprehensively and exhaustively is therefore an imperative.

The report quoting the Power Minister states that the focus of the inquiry would be on power theft, industrial area tariff, different kinds of tenders of state and central government schemes, nepotism, promotion, recruitment etc. Fair enough. It is however important that while dealing with the specifics , one should not lose sight of the systemic. I would therefore suggest that the Terms of Reference be in a systematic manner as follows:

Losses : Power theft would come under financial loss . It happens because there is no sync between distribution and consumption of power. It takes place due to inadequate billing; non billing; large scale connections without meters especially in rural areas. Industrial area tariff would come under both commercial and financial loss because of the differential tariffs involved. Some reports mentioned about mechanisms used by some industries to manipulate meters to reduce the actual consumption in the meter. Technical losses leading to financial loss also takes place because of defective meters etc . Commercial and financial loss due to engagement of brokers and franchises in the past. Also the monumental losses like the failure of Unit I of Umiam – Umtru project Stage IV Power Station in crores, details of which have been submitted in an independent report which had reflected on the work culture etc., because SoPs like delay in attending to exigencies were not being complied with scrupulously. The viability of the whole Myntdu – Leshka project is also a case of technical and financial loss. And even the Ganol project in Garo Hills and others need to be examined to see up to what extent the Electricity Supply Code has been followed .

Assets: The land owned by MeECL; their proper survey and documentation to prevent further encroachment and squatting must be part of the TOR. Also optimizing the utilization of the school buildings, quarters, Inspection Bungalows (IBs) etc. IBs lying unused could be commercialized. Dams, power houses, power stations, substations for generation , transmission and distribution are all capital assets which need a proper inventory, upgradation and maintenance .

Liabilities: A combination of both quantitative and qualitative human resources means an ideal asset. The Inquiry can also examine whether current size of the employees and the output is an asset or a liability. If a liability how can it be converted into an asset? The professionalism or lack of it with regards to preparing of timely detailed project reports (DPR) – a reason for several central schemes lapsing need investigation, needs probing too. Then the extent to which the actual corporatization has taken place between MeECL , MePTCL , MePGCL and MePDCL; their clear demarcation and delineation which among other things, is linked to the problem of timely preparation of audits and accounts needs a thorough probe. For instance, why is a full time Director of Accounts not been appointed? There is lack of routine inspection and supervision of subordinates all the way to the Lineman or Jugali. The interplay of vested and interested parties and groups of all kinds from political, semi political and non-political have had a bearing on the MeECL. Pressures used by delinquent employees and those penalized for dereliction of duty needs to be exposed. Interference in appointments, promotion, recruitment and lack of transparency in the running and management of the corporation itself must be scrupulously examined. How civil works contract given to family members led to financial losses is another critical factor for the MeECL falling down a slippery slope.

Power Purchase; debt financing: There is a dire need to go deeper into the whole system and modus operandi relating to power purchase from NEEPCO , Power Grid, NTPC etc. In the system of financing and debt from Power Finance Corporation; Rural Electrification Corporation, Government of India, World Bank, ADB etc., to what extent have commercial transaction standards been adopted and followed?

Role of MSERC ( Meghalaya State Electricity Regulatory Commission). Is this Commission functioning according to the Electricity Act 2003, para 86 , the spirit of which is to add value to the functioning of MeECL and its subsidiaries? And whether appointments etc., are in line with Government rules to prevent spawning of vested interests?

Training : Existing human resource can also be an incremental asset provided there is upgradation of skills , reskilling etc. In fact the necessity of imparting the concept of corporatization itself among the employees is important. Have employees imbibed this concept and practicing those concepts?

Technology: Keeping up with latest technology is a must. An auto pilot data feeding system where revenue collection matches with units of power distribution by a particular substation is integral to the system. Is there a proper maintenance of log book, registers etc? The need for an Intranet for sharing of data among all the wings Technical, Civil, Administrative, Accounts etc., and between MeECL and the subsidiaries is imperative. Is such a system in place? If not why not? Is there a system of inventorising of all procurements and their utilization? For mapping of households the assistance of NESAC (Northeast Space Application Centre ) can be and should have been sought. Why was this amiss?

Power sector: There is need to examine the whole power sector industry in Meghalaya, namely the hydro, thermal, solar, wind etc., and their potential, capacity and underutilization and the prospects for exporting power to Bangladesh and other neighbouring states .

The Independent Inquiry Committee may use social media to enable the public to give suggestions , ideas , feedback etc. It would act as a forum to give access to those among the public who have experience with the power sector and industry in general.

The writer is ex Independent Director MeECL & Subsidiaries & can be reached at [email protected]