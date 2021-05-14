Manipur BJP president dies of COVID

GUWAHATI, May 14: The state BJP president of Manipur, S Tikendra Singh died of COVID19 while undergoing treatment in a hospital in Imphal. He was 69. He was appinted the Presdent of Manipur State BJP unit in June, 2020.

He death has been widely mourned by BJP leaders across the country including the party president J P Nadda, NEDA Convenor and Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Condoling his death Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh tweeted, “With a heavy heart, I paid my floral tribute to Prof. S Tikendra Singh, President @BJP4Manipur , at his last rite. Gone too soon Oja, your dedication & sacrifice for the service of people & the party will always inspire us to carry forward your legacy. May your soul rest in peace.”