Sigh of relief for many as they receive the first jab of Covid vaccine

TURA, May 14: A slight tinge of anxiety and apprehension, but a lot of relief! These were the words among many of the youth who had the privilege to get the first jab of the covid-19 vaccine Covishield under the age group of 18 to 44 years in Tura on Friday during the first of the three day vaccination drive organized by the state government.

With just 100 slots for each day in each district for the vaccine, there was a mad rush for registration online during the past couple of days.

On Friday morning, those selected under the vaccine slot quickly arrived at the designated centres to receive their first ever vaccine against the deadly covid infection which has claimed innumerable lives.

Three centres in Tura are administering the vaccine for the selected candidates, namely Dobasipara and Matchakolgre Urban Health Centres and Holy Cross hospital.

“Before taking the vaccine I felt a bit apprehensive given the kind of rumours and fake news circulating all over. But after taking the jab, it was fine. I now feel confident and ready to fight against this pandemic,” says 34 year old Gaurav Singhal of Brahmanpara locality of Tura while speaking to The Shillong Times.

Another citizen of Tura, Dipanjan Paul of Hawakhana, aged 35, says there is a sense of relief now that the vaccine has finally arrived for the youth and the younger generation.

“Seeing the ongoing crisis all across the country we had been feeling anxious. We are privileged to be able to get the vaccine so early on and now more confident of facing the future,” says Dipanjan.

According to Buddhadev Prasad (38) who was one of the early birds to wait in queue to be administered the vaccine at Dobasipara, it was normal to be both excited and apprehensive.

“Some were worried about possible side effects after taking the jab, but ultimately everyone who took the vaccine is very much relieved, including myself,” says Prasad.

Almost all five districts of Garo Hills had near total vaccination for the 18-44 years group during the first day of the drive.

According to district officials in Tura and Williamnagar all those who registered for the 100 allocated slots turned up for the vaccination while in south West Garo Hills (Ampati) as many as 105 took the jab.

In North Garo Hills only one person who was registered did not turn up for the jab while 99 others took the vaccine.

However, remote South Garo Hills reportedly had less vaccinations administered due to the low number turning up. According to official sources, only 66 vaccinations were given in Baghmara on the first day of the drive.