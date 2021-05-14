SWKH prioritises select people for vax under 18-44 age group

MAWKYRWAT, May 13: Ahead of the launch of the statewide vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group in Meghalaya, South West Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, C Kharkongor, has decided to give priority to select people under this age category.

The priority target group decided by the DC includes attendants/staff of petrol pumps, LPG distributions/transporters, home delivery staff, electrician/ linesman of MeECL, milkman, taxi and bus drivers including MTC/STPS, truckers, shopkeepers selling essential commodities, FCI staff, PDS dealers, government drivers, domestic workers, internet service providers, PHE staff, telecom operators from BSNL and other private operators.

Self-isolation directive

Kharkongor has also directed the attendees of a pre-wedding celebration at Mawten village to self-isolate themselves. According to a statement, the order was issued after an attendee of a pre-wedding celebration of one Powerful Lyngdoh tested positive for COVID-19.

“Hence, all the attendants of the pre-wedding celebration should isolate themselves at home and call the control room number 9485153533/ 6033162971 for instruction/advice without fail. Failure to comply shall invite prosecution,” the directive said.

In another order, the DC also informed that one of the attendees of a wedding ceremony of Powerful Lyngdoh and Larisha Diengdoh at Mawkyrwat has tested positive for COVID.“Hence, all the attendees of the wedding should isolate themselves at home and call the control room number 9485153533 for instruction/advice without fail,” the order said.

Containment areas

In a separate order, the DC has declared the house and compound of one Martina Thyrniang from Rangblang Sohsyniang village and Kwistinless Lyngdoh from Mawten village as containment zones after the detection of positive cases/high-risk contacts.

Night curfew imposed

In another directive, the DC has extended the night curfew in the district from May 14 till May 21. According to a statement on Thursday, the curfew will be promulgated every day from 10 pm till 5 am.

The directive from the DC prohibits the movement of individuals during the curfew hours. No plying of vehicles other than essential services/essential commodities is permitted, the directive said.

“It will not apply to medical teams and officials on COVID-19 duty, police, security and armed forces, civil defence and home guard volunteers, wholesale and retail pharmacies, fire & emergency service, MeECL & Power Grid, officers and staff of Corona Care Centres, print & electronic media, Information & Public Relations department, telecom service, petrol pumps, PWD, PHE department, AH & Veterinary department, banks, ATMs and treasuries, essential services including health services and government officials on duty,” the directive said.