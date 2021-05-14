Zoho, Tech Mahindra, LG pledge to support Covid relief efforts in India

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Chennai-based technology firm Zoho Corporation on Thursday announced to help hospitals and health care centers across Tamil Nadu with procurement and distribution of essential medical equipment for Covid-19 treatment.

The company has also donated Rs 5 crores to the state government’s public relief fund towards Covid relief and another Rs 13 crore worth oxygen supplies and medical equipment to various private and public hospitals across the state, the company said in a statement.

Other initiatives underway to support the state’s fight against the second wave of pandemic include an isolation care facility at the Estancia campus for employees and their families, vaccination drives, and community kitchens catering to villages around Chennai and Tenkasi.

Technology firm Tech Mahindra announced the opening of a Covid Care Unit with 25 beds in its facility in Hinjewadi, Pune to support the fight against Covid-19.

The patients will be treated and monitored by the doctors and nurses of Ruby Hall Clinic, Hinjewadi and will have access to essential services including food, pharmacy, oxygen, and Wi-Fi, among others, the company said in a statement.

Tech Mahindra recently also launched an exclusive Covid-19 vaccination drive for its employees and their dependent family members, starting from Noida, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru.

Consumer durable brand LG Electronics has pledged to provide financial assistance of $5.5 million, to set up medical infrastructure. It will help to build 10 makeshift hospitals across Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Pune, Bhopal, Udaipur, Lucknow and other cities in India in association with local government bodies and NGOs.

LG Electronics will also fund the required infrastructure for adding more beds to treat Covid patients at AIIMS, the company said.

The company, last year partnered with Akshaya Patra Foundation to serve 1 million meals across India. LG India also donated products like Water Purifier, Air conditioners, Refrigerator and TV to over 300 hospitals allotted for quarantine/ isolation wards in state and districts.