Assam revises COVID curfew hours to 12 noon to 5 am from May 16

GUWAHATI, May 15: Assam government has further tightened the anti-COVID restrictions advancing the curfew hours by two hours from 12 noon to 5 am next day and asking the shop and other business establishments to down shutters at 11 am effective from May 16 until further order.

The state government took the decision today after failing to facilitate much improvement in COVID19 situation despite imposing numerous curbs.

Meanwhile, odd-even restrictions in respect of plying of private and commercial vehicles have remained in force subject to mode of implementation as decided by the respective district administrations.