Byrnihat Police Outpost declared part of micro-containment zone

NONGPOH, May 15: Ri Bhoi Deputy Commissioner, RM Kurbah on Saturday issued an order declaring Byrnihat Police Outpost, house of Kamailang Nongmalieh, Trial Scene Makdoh and Hehdor Makdoh of Iewmawlong village as Micro-Containment Zone.

The DC also declared Sohkyrbam Domphlang village was declared as Containment Zone. The Order was issued based on report received from the District Medical and Health Officer, Ri Bhoi following detection of positive cases/high risk contacts.

The Order will be effective from May 15, 2021 till May 25, 2021.