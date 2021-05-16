Forest ranger charged with sexual harassment in GH

TURA, May 15: A police complaint has been lodged by a lady forest ranger against her male colleague, a forest ranger of Mahadeo Range in South Garo Hills, for inappropriate behaviour during a high-level visit by senior state government officials to Balpakram National Park recently.

In the FIR lodged with Baghmara Police Station in South Garo Hills few days ago, the lady officer recounted the harrowing experience she endured during an official visit by the delegation to the park.

It may be mentioned that Meghalaya Additional Chief Secretary, DP Wahlang, along with Director of Meghalaya Elementary and Mass Education, Ambrose Ch Marak, had visited the Balpakram National Park on May 1 and stayed for a night at Hatisia Forest Guest House while others stayed at Rompa Forest Guest House in Mahadeo. According to the lady officer, the forest ranger of Mahadeo had demanded that she share her room with him citing shortage of rooms. When she refused to comply, he allegedly threatened her several times.

“All this happened around 12:30 in the night. I could not sleep the whole night as I was terrified because he repeatedly threatened me in front of my colleagues and subordinates, saying he will forcibly enter my room,” narrated the lady officer in her police complaint.

She also mentioned that she decided to file the police complaint after consulting her family and given her position of a working woman stationed away from home and experiencing sexual harassment in work place which cannot be ignored as it made her insecure since the accused works in the same office complex. She has demanded stern legal action against the accused colleague.