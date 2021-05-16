Karishma Tanna boots up to go back to ‘better days’

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Karishma Tanna is literally in the mood to speed back to happier times in the past, going by her Instagram post on Saturday.

A black and white image she put up shows Karishma loading the boot of her car. Dressed in ankle boots, shorts, a casual top and shades, the actress looks all set to go.

“Take me away to better days #travel #vibe #potd,” she wrote as caption.

Karishma was last seen in “Lahore Confidential”, Kunal Kohli’s spy drama that dropped digitally earlier this year. Last year, her dance number “Basanti” comedy release “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari” became quite popular.