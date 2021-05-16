Oxygen plant of 270 LPM to be ready in 24 hours

SHILLONG, May 16: An oxygen generation plant of 270 Litres Per Minute (LPM) capacity will be ready for commissioning in the next 24 hours at Shillong Civil Hospital in East Khasi Hills.

Around 98 percent work, including installation has been completed and in next 24 hours the plant will be commissioned which can support 25 beds with high flow oxygen.

On Sunday afternoon, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inspected the ongoing installation at the hospital. He also held review meeting at the hospital and thanked the doctors, nurses, and staffs of the hospital for their dedicated and concerted service for the citizens of the State.

Sangma informed that all efforts are being made by the government to ensure Management and Control measures taken by the district administration amid the current Covid-19 scenario.

At present there are a total of about 4534 active cases in the State. The cases shows an upward trend and Govt has imposed lockdown in East Khasi Hills and strict containment measures in other parts of the State.

Regarding treatment facilities, Chief Minister said that across the Stare the Districts have dedicated Covid management system.