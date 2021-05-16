PM dials UP, Chhattisgarh, Raj, Puducherry CMs on Covid

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to the Chief Ministers of four states including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over Covid-19 management measures and vaccination drive.

Besides Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, the Prime Minister, in a telephonic conversation, also discussed issues of Covid-19 pandemic with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy.

The Prime Minister told the states that the Centre would continue to cooperate in the fight against coronavirus or Covid-19 pandemic which so far haa infected 2,46,84,077 people across the county, including 36,18,458 active cases and 2,70,284 deaths.

The Prime Minister also suggested the state to notify the Centre from time to time, whatever the need may be. He also discussed on cases of corona infection, recovery rate, number of ICU beds, treatment resources in Covid hospitals and availability of oxygen.

Modi further stressed the need for the Centre and the states to work together to save the people from the second wave of the deadly disease that infected 3,11,170 new people and claimed 4,077 lives in last 24 hours.

The Chief Ministers briefed the Prime Minister about the recovery rate, corona curfew, temporary covid hospital, public awareness campaign, vaccination and availability of oxygen plants in their states.

Prime Minister Modi assured the Chief Ministers of these states that the Central government will provide all possible help to them in this hour of crisis. Prime Minister Modi emphasized on increasing the rate of vaccination.

Since the third Covid wave has accelerated, Prime Minister Modi constantly make calls to the chief ministers almost every day and takes information about Covid situation and treatment facilities in these states.

In the last 15 days, the Prime Minister has spoken with over 18 Chief Ministers and two Lieutenant Governors to take stock of their states and union territories efforts and plans to deal with the pandemic. (IANS)