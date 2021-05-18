India’s daily recoveries exceed 4L for the 1st time

NEW DELHI, May 18: In a big achievement, India has recorded daily recoveries of more than four lakh Covid patients in a single day for the first time.

Giving credit to the dedicated and tireless efforts of all the healthcare and frontline workers, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said 4,22,436 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

An average daily recovery of more than 3,55,944 cases has been recorded in the last 14 days.

With the fresh recoveries, India’s cumulative recoveries reached 2,15,96,512 on Tuesday and the National Recovery Rate has grown further to touch 85.60 per cent.

Ten states/UTs account for 75.77 per cent of the new recoveries with Kerala (99,651) on top followed by Maharashtra (48,211), Karnataka (34,635), Rajasthan (29,459), Uttar Pradesh (23,045), Tamil Nadu (20,486), West Bengal (19,101), Andhra Pradesh (17,334), Haryana (14,279) and Chandigarh (13,865).

The figure was reported at a time when India registered a total of 2,63,533 new cases in the last 24 hours. The daily new Covid cases being registered in India are now less than 3 lakhs consecutively for the second day.

India’s total active caseload decreased to 33,53,765 on Tuesday. It now comprises 13.29 per cent of the country’s total positive cases. There was a net decline of 1,63,232 cases in the active caseload in the last 24 hours.

Eight states cumulatively account for 69.01 per cent of India’s total active cases comprising Karnataka (6,03,660), Maharashtra (4,48,000), Kerala (3,62,675), Tamil Nadu (2,31,596), Andhra Pradesh (2,11,554), Rajasthan (1,76,363), Uttar Pradesh (1,49,032), West Bengal (1,31,560).

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country reached nearly 18.44 crore on Tuesday under Phase-3 of the nationwide vaccination drive.

A total of 18,44,53,149 vaccine doses have been administered through 26,87,638 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 a.m. on Tuesday. These include 96,59,441 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 66,52,389 HCWs who have taken the second dose. A total of 1,45,00,303 Frontline Workers (FLWs) have got the first dose and 82,17,075 FLWs received the second dose of vaccine.

A total of 59,39,290 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group have received the first dose. People aged between 45 and 60 years who have been inoculated with the first dose are 5,76,64,616 while the second dose beneficiaries of the age group are 92,43,104. A total of 5,46,64,577 first dose beneficiaries and 1,79,12,354 second dose beneficiaries are more than 60 years old.