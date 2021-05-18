PayU India integrates with Zoho Books for seamless payments

New Delhi: Leading online payment solutions provider PayU on Tuesday announced an integration with Zoho Books, the GST-compliant accounting solution from tech company Zoho.

The move will help deliver a seamless payment experience to merchants and increase business efficiencies, PayU said, adding that its technology and solutions will allow merchants to reconcile payments within Zoho Books and access a full-scale payment infrastructure.

“PayU’s vision is to unlock growth opportunities for all businesses and help them prosper in an increasingly digitised world. We are working towards this by building payment solutions, as well as partnering with organisations who share this vision,” said Noopur Chaturvedi, Country Head, Emerging Businesses, PayU India.

The integration is available in Premium, Elite and Ultimate pricing plans only. Users can get the extension for free on Zoho Marketplace, the company informed.

The extension will offer Zoho Books’ customers a way to connect and set up PayU solutions within Zoho Books’ existing platform.

Businesses can simply send invoices with payment links or share invoice links with their customers.

Once the payment is made, the status of the corresponding invoice will be automatically updated as ‘Paid’ on the Zoho platform, said PayU.

“Zoho Books was built to give merchants complete visibility into their finances and help them monitor the flow of money in and out of their businesses. Our partnership with PayU not only helps businesses with payment collection and reconciliation, but also provides the flexibility of letting their customers choose how they want to pay,” informed Anand Nergunam, VP Revenue Growth at Zoho.

More than 60 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho every day to run their businesses.

In India, PayU serves more than 450,000 merchants with more than 100 local payment methods. (IANS)