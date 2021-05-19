Free power to Assam’s oxygen plants in COVID emergency time

GUWAHATI, May 19: Assam Cabinet during its weekly meeting today decided to facilitate free power to new, revived and expanded oxygen generation plants in the state so as to produce as much medical oxygen as possible to cater to need of rising number of COVID19 patients in the state.

The cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma tok the following decisions today :

1) To avert Oxygen crisis in the State following decisions were taken:

➡️ If any new Oxygen plant is set up, State Govt would provide 100% free power supply.

➡️For reviving closed Oxygen plants, 100% free power would be provided.

➡️In case of expansion of existing plant, the new unit would be given free power.

➡️All existing Oxygen plants would be given 20% free power.

➡️All these decisions would come into effect from 1st January 2021 but financial implications would be from 1st April 2021.

2) The Cabinet decided that CEM BTR, CEM Karbi Anglong & CEM Dima Hasao will be accorded Cabinet Status.

3) The nomenclature of i/c minister would be changed to Guardian Minister who would take responsibility of their respective districts.

4) Cabinet decided to appoint Debojit Saikia as the new Advocate General of Assam.