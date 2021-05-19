Out of work migrant labourers urged to take up muga rearing during pandemic

TURA, May 19: The Central Silk Board, Ministry of Textiles, Govt. Of India, MESSO P-4 Unit Mendipathar, North Garo Hills through a press communiqué has expressed its intention of providing sustainable employment for the people of the area by encouraging them to opt for muga silkworm rearing during the Covid pandemic.

Amidst the pandemic situation where people especially the reverse migrants who are rendered jobless; muga culture could create employment generation and thereby provide them a new source of income. With this hope, the Central Silk Board has come forward to minimize the severe economic condition of the poor migrants, the communiqué stated.

Mahasankar Majumdar, Scientist B & OIC, CSB, MESSO P-4 Unit Mendipathar, informed that Sericulture and Weaving in Meghalaya are the two most important cottage based, eco-friendly industries in the rural areas and these twin industries portray the cultural ethos and rich heritage of the people of the State. He however added that in the absence of a textile industry, Sericulture and Weaving can play an important role for the production of Silk fabrics and hand woven fabrics of ethnic designs.

As per Govt. of Meghalaya database till date around 15,900 families are involved in handloom activities and 16,000 families in Sericulture farming, Majumdar revealed.

He also highlighted the activities undertaken by MESSO during the pandemic with a particular emphasis on scientific muga cultivation. According to him, maintaining basic stock, multiplication, seed production, purchase of seeds cocoons through DBT from seed rearers, distribution of Muga seeds, training and extension activities were the other activities of MESSO.

The communiqué further stated that owing to the eco-climatic condition of the region, muga cultivation can provide an opportunity to earn a sustainable amount in 30-35 days from one acre of land which is otherwise not possible from any other agricultural sectors and encouraged migrant labourers in search of new jobs to try their hands on muga rearing.