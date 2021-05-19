Shillong residents throng markets before total lockdown begins

SHILLONG, May 19: As the total lockdown set to begin in Shillong and the rest of East Khasu Hills district in Meghalaya because of surge in COVID19 cases, residents of Shillong have gone on an overdrive to buy essentials, medicines nd fruits etc.

People were seen busy buying essential commodities and other provisions in all the shopping places in the city where business is allowed to run complying with COVID19 restrictions and protocols.