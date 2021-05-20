Delhi HC asks Centre, Delhi govt on medicine for black fungus

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday queried the Centre and the Delhi government on the shortage of medicine required in the treatment of black fungus, affecting people recovering from Covid-19.

A bench comprising Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said: “Tomorrow you tell us about your stock, your supply and how you are distributing it and what is the rationale behind it.”

Advocate Rakesh Malhotra raised the issue of shortage of medicine Amphotericin B, for treating mucormycosis (black fungus). He cited a recent order passed by the Delhi government concerning requisitioning of the drug for the ailment. According to the government mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by a fungal infection.

The High Court asked the government to bring on record issues associated with the supply of medicine, especially when they are manufactured locally. The court added the virus has raised its “ugly head” once again and the health crisis is unprecedented.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for Delhi government, cited the shortage of the medicine and added that it is worse than issues associated with the availability of Remdesivir. He added that the state government has requisitioned the drug from the Centre.

Malhotra submitted there is no stock, they can’t give buffer stock, and also added that all other states are facing this shortage of medicine. He argued the Centre supplies this medicine to the states by rationing them.

The court asked both Centre and Delhi government to take instructions on the issue and inform it on Thursday. The court noted, “You will have to elaborate what is the bottleneck. We must address this. This should not be the case of artificial shortage as it was being manufactured earlier.”

Mehra submitted that the demand for medicine has increased suddenly.

The High Court, on its own, revived a disposed of petition filed by Malhotra in connection with the testing for Covid-19 and infrastructure. The court also noted that it is evident the health care infrastructure is at the stage of imminent collapse in the backdrop of ongoing second wave of the pandemic.