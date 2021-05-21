Farmers told to suspend agitation over COVID-19

New Delhi, May 20: The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kisan Sarkar) Thursday appealed to the protesting farmers to temporarily halt their agitation against the three Central farm laws in view of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

BKU (Kisan Sarkar) spokesperson Bhopal Singh said the anti-farm law protests can resume later when the coronavirus situation in the country improves. “Being a part of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, I want to appeal to all the farmers to postpone their agitation at Singhu, Tikri and other borders for the time being. We will resume our fight against the three farm laws and for a legal guarantee on MSP after the situation improves in the country,” he said. Scores of farmers have been protesting at the three Delhi borders for over six months now demanding repeal of three contentious agri-marketing related laws. (PTI)