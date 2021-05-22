Afghan district falls to Taliban

Kabul, May 21 (IANS) Jalrez district in Afghanistan’s Maidan Wardak province have fallen to the Taliban after heavy attacks by the militant group for three straight days, an official confirmed on Friday.

Mahdi Rasikh, an MP from the province, said the district Governor’s compound and the police headquarters were captured by the Taliban, TOLO News reported.

He added that at least seven security force members were killed during the attacks on the district, adding that some soldiers were missing, while others captured.

Rasikh reiterated that “no action was taken by the central government to help the district” during the heavy fighting.

Taliban has claimed that they have captured Jalrez district located in the west of Maidan Wardak province.

It lies 62 km southwest of Kabul.

This is the second district in Maidan Wardak that fell to the Taliban in less than two weeks, reports TOLO News.

On Thursday, Dawlat Shah district in Laghman was captured by the Taliban, according to lawmakers from the province.

But the Defence Ministry said that the security forces made a tactical retreat in the district.

Violence has remained high in the country despite peace efforts.

The Afghan forces and the Taliban observed a three-day ceasefire from May 12 to May 15, but a day after the truce ended, the Ministry reported clashes in 18 provinces.