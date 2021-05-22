Four killed as under-construction tunnel collapsed in Himachal

Shimla: Four people were killed after an under-construction tunnel of a hydropower project of the NHPC collapsed in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Pancha Nullah near Garsa, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

Six labourers were working at the NHPC-II hydropower project when the incident took place on Friday. Two labourers were rescued.

The NHPC is undertaking the construction of the Parbati Hydro Electric Project – II and three diversion tunnels were under construction. One of the tunnels caved in during drilling. (IANS)