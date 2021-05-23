M’laya among 15 low-fatality states

SHILLONG, May 22: Meghalaya has the lowest fatality among 15 states and three union territories in the country despite COVID-19 continuing to claim lives, officials said.

According to the state government, the state has a fatality rate 1.506 per cent even as the number of active cases continues to increase with each passing day.

The active case rate in the state stands at 25.81 per cent, which is amongst nine states reporting the lowest active rate.

The recovery rate is 72.68 per cent, far less than the national mark.

Official data say 45 people died while 1,492 tested positive and 929 people recovered in the last two days.

Altogether, 28,878 confirmed cases have been reported in the state since the pandemic struck last year and a total of 20,989 people have recovered.

So far, 435 have died and the number of active cases in Meghalaya now is 7,454.

The data also reveal more males than females have been affected by the novel coronavirus.

Of the total of 7,454 active cases, 3,754 are males and 3,700 females.

Males, however, outnumber females in the COVID death count. The virus has claimed the lives of 241 males and 194 females.

But more females (776) than males (714) have been testing positive in the last two days.

Th data also say that out of the total of 7,454 active cases, 2,476 are in the age group of 15-29 years, 2,193 in 30-44 years, 1,181 in 45-60 years, 1,080 up to 14 years and 524 are above 60 years.