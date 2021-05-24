30 new cases in Tura despite lockdown, 94 across district

TURA, May 24: Three days of a Covid curfew hasn’t been able to stem the infection rate in Garo Hills and Tura as cases remain high with each passing day.

On Monday, third day of the lockdown, witnessed 30 new positive cases in just Tura town alone while across the entire district 94 cases were recorded.

There has already been one death during the three day lockdown, a 59 year old woman who tested positive for the virus passed away in Boldorenggre, on Sunday.

In fact, Garo Hills has been witnessing a death from the disease almost each day since over a week when cases began to rise. While Sunday’s victim was from Tura, on Monday a 40 year old man who refused to be tested died from the disease in Rongsa Awe of South Garo Hills.

*Total Active Cases in the district as on Monday– 566

*Note: Today 94 new positive cases detected*

• 6 from TCH {5 RT-PCR (1 Returnee & 4 Symptomatic), 1 Antigen (Symptomatic)}

• 1 from Jeldopara PHC (Antigen, Symptomatic)

• 3 from Purakhasia (Antigen, Contacts)

• 1 from DMCH (Antigen, Symptomatic)

• 2 from Adventist Mission Hospital, Jengjal (Antigen, Symptomatic)

• 5 from Tikrikilla PHC (Antigen, 2 Voluntary & 3 Contacts)

• 6 from Dadenggre CHC (Antigen, 1 Symptomatic & 5 Contacts)

• 5 from Holycross Hospital (Antigen, Symptomatic, 3 Migrated to SWGH)

• 22 from Selsella (Antigen, 10 from CHC & 12 from Random Sampling)

• 1 from Tura Christian Hospital (Antigen, Symptomatic)

• 1 from Asanang PHC (Antigen, Symptomatic)

• 9 from Rongkhon Active Surveillance (Antigen, 6 Symptomatic & 3 Asymptomatic)

• 6 from Boldorenggre Active Surveillance (Antigen, 3 Symptomatic & 3 Asymptomatic)

• 2 from Cherangre Active Surveillance (Antigen, 1 Symptomatic & 1 Asymptomatic)

• 2 from Tikrikilla Active Surveillance (Antigen, Symptomatic, 1 Migrated to Assam)

• 3 from Daddengre Active Surveillance (Antigen, Symptomatic)

• 3 from Chibinang Active Surveillance (Antigen, Symptomatic)

• 8 from Bhaitbari Active Surveillance (Antigen, 7 Symptomatic & 1 Asymptomatic)

• 8 from Darengre Rongkugre Containment Zone (Antigen, Symptomatic)