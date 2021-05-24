Govt, ULFA-I need to create ambience for peace talks, reiterates Himanta

GUWAHATI, May 24: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has once again invited militant outfit, United Liberation Front of Asom – Independent (ULFA-I) to the negotiating table, saying that “both the government and ULFA should create an ambience for peace talks in the coming days.

Addressing a session on the concluding day of the 15th Assam Legislative Assembly on Monday, Sarma once again thanked ULFA-I chief, Paresh Baruah for the release of abducted ONGC employee, Ritul Saikia after a request made during a media conference here by him, saying that the move has brought a ray of hope for a peaceful Assam.

“The next generation has the right to have a peaceful Assam and I therefore appeal to ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah to come forward for peace talks with the government,” the chief minister said, adding that “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah too are positive and interested for a meaningful peace dialogue with the outfit.”

“So I wish to say that both the government and ULFA-I should, with an open mind, create an ambience for dialogue. Let the path of peace start from Ritul Saikia’s release,” Sarma said.

Referring to the Bodo peace accord, the chief minister said that through the accord, the Prime Minister had dreamt of bringing peace in Bodoland Territorial Region.

“Under the Prime Minister’s guidance, we will adopt a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism in the region. Besides, we also intend to bring peace in Karbi Anglong for which we want to start the process for another peace pact,” the chief minister said.