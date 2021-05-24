SGH residents sensitized on importance of following protocols  

TURA, May 24: The need to strictly follow Covid-19 protocols was on Monday highlighted to the citizens of South Garo Hills in an awareness programme held at the Baghmara main market in the district.

Speaking during the programme, South Garo Hills Additional Deputy Commissioner, M T Sangma reiterated on the need to strictly follow the guidelines in order to protect and safeguard the people from the spread of the coronavirus. She added that coronavirus can only be minimized if people follow the given protocols of COVID-19 like wearing of double mask, cleaning of hands regularly and using hand sanitizers, maintaining social distancing and administering the mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination.

Officer in-charge of Baghmara Police station, Simseng A Sangma also spoke on the importance of obeying guidelines, while Dr Bonie D Shira Addl. Surveillance Officer Baghmara highlighted the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and on the importance of Vaccination.