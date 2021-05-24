What colour palettes reveal about rooms

New Delhi, May 23 (IANSlife) Colours are more than a visual experience and a great way of communication. They hold the power to radically impact our mood and emotions. How one perceives a colour, tone or hue is completely subjective. While some love experimenting with colours, others prefer choosing a select few shades repeatedly. So, whether it is your bedroom or a favourite nook in the house, the colours in your rooms can reveal a lot about your personality.

As we dive deep into the relation between colours and our personalities, Parul Mittal, Director, Greenlam Industries Ltd. shares a few home decor looks to suit your type!

Passionate red!

Red is a colour of passion, love, and strength. Whether it is used in clothes, makeup, or home decor, it has the power to hold one’s attention. This colour is best suited for personalities who resonate with traits such as dynamism, someone who is impossible to ignore, is impulsive, and extroverted.

While using this shade in your interiors, opt for decorative laminates to make a statement and subtly weave in distinctive shades. Pair light brown textures of wood alternatively with red laminate decor as this combination is a refreshing and eye-catching look to your cabinet. Complete it with a timeless matte-finished vase or a decorative showpiece that will instantly accentuate the space.

As serene as blue!

Shades of blue are always associated with the sky and water. If you prefer a calm and airy bedroom space, then start with layering your bed with a plain bedsheet, thick fabricated quilt, and velvet adorned cushions. Remember to keep the linen in shades of muted gray and light blue for comfortable sleep amid a warming ambience.

Keep your space uncluttered and bring the goodness of nature indoors with an indoor plant. You can use dim lighting to zone areas. This soothing indulgence is perfect for those looking to transform their bedroom into a peaceful paradise. For walls, opt for scratch-resistant wooden laminates in grey with a slight texture to blend with the decor theme.

The vibrancy of yellow!

The colours we choose for our walls have a high influence on our mood and energy. Therefore, we often feel like choosing happy, positive, and encouraging colours especially in areas dedicated to studying or reading. Go for hues of yellow as this colour instills eclecticism with its vibe and radiates good energy. It is preferred by people who love innovation and originality.

To infuse the vibrancy, begin with bringing the sunrays to your walls in the form of yellow laminate decor. The laminate’s resistance to cracks, steam, scratch, and surface wear and tear makes it suitable for daily usage, especially considering the increased adoption of work from home. Place white framed artwork on your walls as statement pieces to compliment the yellow colour. Lastly, keep your furniture wooden and minimal to help you relax and enjoy your me-time!

Glamorous lilac!

Shades of purple are usually preferred by those who have a highly creative streak, and Lilac lovers aspire for uniqueness but lean on the sentimental, softer side of purple. The best way to glam up your room is by getting mellow-dramatic with your interiors. Choose lilac laminate decors for walls and pair with engineered wooden floors in light brown colour to achieve an effortless balance.

To further make your interiors interesting, play around with floral patterned cushions topped on a muted gray sofa set. Complete this look with a mix of open and closed cabinets in wooden laminates to inject an eclectic effervescence. This look will leave you feeling calm yet spectacular!

Rejuvenate with green!

Green is nature’s most ubiquitous and versatile shade. While it is the perfect equaliser between warm and cool tones, shades of green are loved by those look to find the balance. It’s the colour of renewal, prosperity, and harmony. Therefore, this colour is capable of broadcasting natural sparkle and stability.

To bring home a rejuvenating retreat, you can add nature’s colour to your otherwise plain decor. For instance, go for light green laminate decor for cabinetry which will blend with your soft colour palette. Also, since decorative laminates come with dimensional stability, you can use them in any climatic condition without worrying about replacing them seasonally. Lastly, enhance this with the timeless charm of ceramicware and curtains to maintain the theme.