400 LPM oxygen plant gets going in Ganesh Das hospital

SHILLONG, May 25: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma today visited the newly set up 400 LPM Oxygen Plant in Ganesh Das Hospital while another 300 LMP oxygen plant will become functional at R P Chest Hospital in the city in the next 48 hours.

The oxygen generation plant will support minimum 40 beds of COVID patients with high-flow oxygen and is expandable up to 100 beds. Meanwhile, 100 more beds for COVID patients are being added in the hospital.

The Chief Minister further tweeted that in the next 48 hours the 300 LPM Oxygen Plant at R P Chest Hospital would be made functional. The oxygen plant funded under PM Cares can support a minimum of 30 beds with High Flow Oxygen.