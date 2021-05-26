Cheap political remarks unwarranted

Editor,

As a concerned citizen, I am compelled to express my deep disappointment with the appallingly careless and disgraceful statements from the Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong, in recent weeks. We have spent more than a year living with the challenging circumstances that the global pandemic presents to us; from losing loved ones, to getting ill and having our livelihoods taken away, people in Meghalaya have tasted it all. Despite these calamities, the Deputy Chief Minister still finds the opportunity to engage in patronising games in which he condescends to and demeans the poor and indeed, any person who questions the state government’s (failed) administrative efforts and decisions.

His response of “What more can be done?” when asked about the possibility of relief packages for citizens who have been badly affected by the pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns, is a strong indication of his inability to fully understand his duties and respect his position as an elected representative in government. This rhetoric of surrender and helplessness is gravely unhelpful, especially when citizens are looking to the state for assurance, assistance and means of survival. Further, his statement urging people to forgo meat and survive on vegetables does not even deserve reflection or comment, but I will appeal to the respected gentleman to come down from his high horse and learn how people are actually living, with or without the added complications of the pandemic.

Lastly, as a woman, I was also very disturbed to read the Deputy Chief Minister’s response to the rightful allegations put forth by Thma U Rangli-Juki regarding the government’s financial assistance to daily wage earners in the 2020 lockdown. In his tirade, the Deputy CM only addresses Angela Rangad, and patronisingly tells her to contest in the 2023 state elections if she wants to serve people better. Apart from this being a poor retort from a very insecure politician, I also don’t think that women like Angela would obligingly enter politics via a man’s invitation; they will enter politics because of their own political convictions. Unfortunately, and to his embarrassment, the Deputy CM did not stop here but went on urging Angela to educate herself at MATI. Of course, such a statement from a man in a position of power is nothing new in this country, but as someone who still has some faith in principles of political democracy, I was not expecting a cheap jibe to be the choice of weapon in a public dialogue.

As Covid-19 continues to ravage the fragile social landscape of Meghalaya, I sincerely hope that government representatives speak and act more responsibly and in alignment with the dignity of the offices and positions they hold.

Yours etc.,

Gertrude Lamare,

Via email

Why this obtrude nature?

Editor,

“There is nothing more dangerous than the conscience of a bigot” said George Bernard Shaw. The world has once again come to a stand-still. I may not speak for the whole world but I can certainly speak for our State. In the months that had passed by, we have seen the sudden rise in the number of COVID-19 cases which is alarming to say the least. This rise in numbers is a trend we are seeing every day, coupled with the number of deaths which surpasses a score daily. This has unfortunately compelled the State Government to impose a total lockdown in Meghalaya as a last resort to stop or rather slow down the spread of the virus. The lockdown has its own pros and cons; with the cons weighing a tad heavier on the scale. The effect it has on the citizens is rather gloomy, especially for those who belong to the not so well-to-do categories which is a reality for India and Meghalaya.

In Shillong, we know that a good chunk of the population are not so privileged to afford the luxury of ‘work from home’ or even receive their wages and salaries by sitting comfortably within the four walls of their homes; for they have mouths to feed and depend on a meagre amount they receive from the daily wages they earn. At a time like this, what has appalled me is the statement coming from the Deputy CM, who with no remorse went on to say that people should resort to having rice with vegetables and skip meat. This statement from a rather senior politician is unacceptable, inappropriate and outrageous. It just shows his obtrude nature, for without a second thought he went on to make such a bold statement and surprisingly, even defends it stoutly.

We in Meghalaya are known for including meat in our diets. We love to consume meat with our meals, even if it is just a few pieces. We have a large number of people who depend on butchery as a profession and who earn their daily wages through this profession. This would mean snatching away their livelihoods. It would be an insult and offense to those who cannot afford to include meat in their diets but can only afford to have ‘rice with vegetables’ as our Deputy CM mentioned. Why would he want to impose his opinions on others? Those who can afford to include meat in their diets are free to do so. Those who cannot, because of the many reasons they know better, are also free not to eat meat. But, for someone to impose his opinion on people because of the present crisis is totally unacceptable and uncalled for and should be condemned.

These are hard times for everybody, especially for those that live from hand to mouth. In times like these, it is important that all of us, including our ministers and MLAs be more sensitive and not come out with such harsh statements that are both upsetting and offensive. Think twice, Act wise!

Yours etc.,

Natasha Pariat

Shillong – 3

Dy CM’s outlandish dare

Editor,

It appears our Deputy Chief Minister doesn’t know when to stop putting his foot in his mouth. After calling on Dr Mukul Sangma to come contest elections from his constituency, he now calls on Ms Angela Rangad to enter the political arena for better understanding and so that it might help change her mind about levelling allegations that he terms as unfounded. Based on decades of observation of how things unfold in the political arena in our state, it can safely be said that neither Angela Rangad nor any other right-thinking person needs to enter the political arena to understand and appreciate the old saying that ‘politics is a dirty game.’ It is no rocket science but just plain old common sense that tells us laymen that politicians in power, barring a few, generally tend to be financially corrupt. Otherwise, how else can it be explained when someone who promises to use all means to help his constituents develop, instead develops a sudden liking for real estate and the associated props. It doesn’t need a mathematical genius to figure things out and it doesn’t need a training session at MATI to know that figures don’t necessarily tell the whole truth. The name of the game is obfuscation and figures can be made to dance.

Tynsong further stated that 1.81 lakh applications were found eligible out of 2.33 lakh applications for financial assistance from the Government due to last year’s lockdown. Even if we discount the so-called ineligible applications, we are still left to wonder as why it is still an on-going process. Is the government machinery that slow that it’s taking this long to disburse such a measly amount to the beneficiaries? Beneficiaries deprived of relief, frontline health-workers without proper protective gear, etc. and the Government is still trying to defend spending 399 crore in last year’s Covid-19 situation, with our Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister mouthing off against anyone who dares to allege any wrongdoing by the powers that be. It is safe to say that it is only by God’s merciful kindness and not the Government’s preparedness and wisdom that our people were spared from the pandemic last year, regardless of what our Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister may say.

Yours etc.,

Donboklang Dohling,

Via email