Eight shot dead in US railway yard

INTERNATIONAL
By Agencies

San Jose, May 26: An employee opened fire Wednesday at a California rail yard serving Silicon Valley, killing eight people. The suspect was also dead, authorities said.
Santa Clara County sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Russell Davis said the suspect was an employee of the Valley Transportation Authority, which provides bus, light rail and other transit services throughout Santa Clara County. The shooting took place around 6:30 am at a light rail facility in San Jose next door to the sheriff’s department and across a freeway from the airport. (AP)

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.