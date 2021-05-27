Eight shot dead in US railway yard

San Jose, May 26: An employee opened fire Wednesday at a California rail yard serving Silicon Valley, killing eight people. The suspect was also dead, authorities said.

Santa Clara County sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Russell Davis said the suspect was an employee of the Valley Transportation Authority, which provides bus, light rail and other transit services throughout Santa Clara County. The shooting took place around 6:30 am at a light rail facility in San Jose next door to the sheriff’s department and across a freeway from the airport. (AP)