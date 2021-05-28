Australian players want coach Langer to change methods

Sydney, May 27: Justin Langer faces pressure to change his ways according to an end-of-season review of players and support staff. “A robust end-of-season review of players and support staff shows Justin Langer needs to change his ways, as players move to take greater control of the dressing room heading into the final year of the coach’s contract,” said a report in the Sydney Morning Herald. The report adds that up to 40 players and support staff have expressed their opinions of him. (Ians)