OIL contributes Rs 5 crore to boost Assam’s fight against COVID19

GUWAHATI, May 28: Oil India Limited (OIL), India’s second largest National Exploration & Production Company, on Thursday contributed Rs 5 crore to Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to augment the state’s fight against the second wave of COVID 19.

The amount includes voluntary contribution of one day’s salary by the employees of the company to support Assam government in combating this crisis. The cheque was handed over to Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam by Sushil Chandra Mishra, Chairman & Managing Director, OIL in presence of Chandra Mohan Patowary, Minister, Industries and Commerce, Ajanta Neog, Minister, Finance, Atul Bora, Minister, Agriculture and Veterinary, S K Barua, Managing Director, NRL, Harish Madhav, Director (Finance), OIL, Prasanta Borkakoty, RCE, OIL and other senior officials of OIL and Government of Assam at the Assam Administrative Staff College here.

Chief Minister, Dr Sarma, lauded OIL for its contribution towards the drive to fight against the pandemic of COVID-19. While thanking OIL’s employees for contributing one day’s salary to CM relief Fund, Dr Sarma further stated that OIL is not only energizing Assam’s growth trajectory, but they are also contributing to ensure state’s good health in the time of COVID-19 crisis. He also added that he is very confident that OIL and Assam Government partnership on various areas will help in the development of the state and the petroleum industry in Assam.

While ensuring continuous supply of energy to the nation, OIL also contributed towards various state governments to fight against the pandemic. OIL has invested around Rs 52 crore (inclusive of Rs 5 crore to CM Relief Fund, Assam) towards augmentation of health infrastructure during the second wave of the pandemic as below: