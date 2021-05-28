OIL contributes Rs 5 crore to boost Assam’s fight against COVID19

GUWAHATI, May 28: Oil India Limited (OIL), India’s second largest National Exploration & Production Company, on Thursday contributed Rs 5 crore to Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to augment the state’s fight against the second wave of COVID 19.
The amount includes voluntary contribution of one day’s salary by the employees of the company to support Assam government in combating this crisis. The cheque was handed over to Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam by Sushil Chandra Mishra, Chairman & Managing Director, OIL in presence of Chandra Mohan Patowary, Minister, Industries and Commerce, Ajanta Neog, Minister, Finance, Atul Bora, Minister, Agriculture and Veterinary, S K Barua, Managing Director, NRL, Harish Madhav, Director (Finance), OIL, Prasanta Borkakoty, RCE, OIL and other senior officials of OIL and Government of Assam at the Assam Administrative Staff College here.
Chief Minister, Dr Sarma, lauded OIL for its contribution towards the drive to fight against the pandemic of COVID-19. While thanking OIL’s employees for contributing one day’s salary to CM relief Fund, Dr Sarma further stated that OIL is not only energizing Assam’s growth trajectory, but they are also contributing to ensure state’s good health in the time of COVID-19 crisis. He also added that he is very confident that OIL and Assam Government partnership on various areas will help in the development of the state and the petroleum industry in Assam.
While ensuring continuous supply of energy to the nation, OIL also contributed towards various state governments to fight against the pandemic. OIL has invested around Rs 52 crore (inclusive of Rs 5 crore to CM Relief Fund, Assam) towards augmentation of health infrastructure during the second wave of the pandemic as below:
- Supply of 2 Iced Line Refrigerator to Govt of Assam for storing vaccines
- Supply of 35 Deep Freezers to Govt of Assam for storing vaccines
- Support to COVID Care Centre in Tinsukia District, Assam
- Support in setting up of a 100 bedded COVID Care Centre at Duliajan, Dibrugarh District, Assam
- Financial support in setting up of 300-bed COVID hospital by DRDO at Sarusajai Stadium, Lokhora, Guwahati
- Financial support for installation of PSA oxygen plant in Goalpara Aspirational District in Assam
- Placement of 40 KL Liquid Nitrogen tank at Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh, Assam
- Support to Tengakhat Mahatma Gandhi Model Hospital, Dibrugarh, Assam
- Supply of 500 Oxygen concentrators to Govt. of Assam
- Supply of additional 1,000 Oxygen concentrators at various locations in the country
- Supply of 20 Oxygen concentrators to Jodhpur (10) and Jaisalmer (10) District Authorities in Rajasthan
- Three oil free oxygen boosters for refilling oxygen cylinders at district hospital at Namsai, Changlang and Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh.
- Supply and shipment of 3,000 of Oxygen cylinders in various locations in the country
- Setting up of temporary 50 bedded COVID healthcare facility in Noida, UP
- Supply, installation and commissioning of 9 nos of PSA Oxygen plants in Bihar (5), Uttar Pradesh (2), Nagaland (1) and Arunachal Pradesh (1)
- Under CSR during the pandemic, project ‘OIL Arogya’, community awareness on health, hygiene & nutrition were carried out in rural areas along with distribution of masks, sanitizers and hygiene kits amongst the beneficiaries of Upper Assam. Under Project ‘OIL Sparsha’, regular mobile healthcare services & counselling were provided by professionals in the villages of OIL’s operational areas of Assam & Arunachal Pradesh.
- OIL supplied 3 numbers of Bowsers/tankers to Jaisalmer District Authorities for supplying of oxygen. The company provided 25 Oxygen concentrators to district magistrate of both Jodhpur and Jaisalmer District out of which, a few have been provided to BSF.
