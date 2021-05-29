John Abraham, Pooja Bhatt thank Delhi Police for arresting 2 people for beating stray dog to death

Mumbai/New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) A day after Delhi Police arrested two people in connection with brutally beating and killing a stray dog, Bollywood actor John Abraham took a moment to appreciate the force for taking quick action against them and also urged the Prime Minister’s Office to raise a voice against animal brutality.

On Thursday, South East Delhi DCP R.P. Meena said the police arrested two people for mercilessly thrashing a stray dog.

The video of the dog being thrashed with a stick had gone viral on social media.

He said that the Police had registered a case at the Okhla Industrial area Police station on the complaint of Gaurav Gupta, animal welfare officer of People for Animals, an NGO.

Taking to Twitter, Abraham said, “Thank You DCP South East Delhi and your team for your swift action against this gruesome act. We need more officers like you to come together and implement stricter laws against animal cruelty. I urge Blue Cross of India and PMO India and others to rally together against violence of such kind. Brutality in any form should not be tolerated. Raise your voices against animal cruelty!”

Meena also responded to the tweet of the Bollywood actor and said, “Thank you John Abraham for calling and appreciating efforts of DCP South East Delhi team for responding promptly and arresting the accused.”

On Friday, Bollywood actor Pooja Bhatt also thanked Delhi Police for taking swift action against the accused.

In a series of tweets, she said, “Gratitude for the swift action taken! This will go a long way to ensure safety and compassion towards animals.”

In another tweet she said, “Thank you DCP South East Delhi. This is much, much needed! Your swift action and stand on the same is truly appreciated.”