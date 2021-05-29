Simon Cowell cannot imagine life without his son

By Agencies

Los Angeles, May 28 (IANS) Music mogul Simon Cowell says his son Eric is the most amazing thing to have happened to him. He shares seven-year-old Eric with girlfriend Lauren Silverman.

“After I lost my parents, I genuinely felt I would never feel that kind of love for anyone ever again. I thought that was it, until I saw the scan of him for the first time. From that moment I saw the scan, I was like, ‘That is it, I’m besotted’. Now I just cannot imagine my life without him. He’s the most amazing thing that ever happened to me. I adore him,” said Cowell on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

His comment came in response to Clarkson’s observation: “You’re like a different dude with a child. I think the vulnerable little side of you came out when you had a kid.”

Cowell fell off his electric bike last year. Talking about how his son supported him at that time, he said: “I was so embarrassed about coming home looking about 100 (years old) because I couldn’t walk, and I have these metal rods in my back and these screws. I said, ‘Lauren, I just don’t know how to explain it to (Eric]).’ She obviously said something to him because he came in … and I was lying in bed and he said, ‘Daddy, you’re like Ironman,’ and I thought that was the sweetest thing and it meant a lot.”

