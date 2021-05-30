Centre halts Remdesivir allocation

New Delhi, May 29: As the production of Remdesivir was ramped up ten times from 33,000 vials per day to 3.5 lakh, the central government on Saturday decided to discontinue the central allocation of Remdesivir vials to states.

Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers, Mansukh Mandaviya, made the announcement and said that the production of Remdesivir was ramped up ten times from 33,000 vials per day on April 11 this year to 3,50,000 vials per day on Saturday.

Remdesivir is a patented drug that was recommended as an investigational therapy drug given in acute and severe Covid cases. (IANS)