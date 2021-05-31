Containment orders issued for two GH districts

TURA, May 31: In an effort to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the district, East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Swapnil Tembe on Monday extended the closure of all schools, colleges, coaching institutions and other educational institutions in the entire district of East Garo Hills till June 15.

According to the order issued in this regard, night curfew will continue from 08:00 PM to 5 AM all over the district until withdrawn. With regard to markets in the district, Williamnagar main market and Rongjeng market are allowed to remain open till 2 PM but shops in other parts of the district can open till 5 PM.

Home delivery of food and essential goods has been allowed till 5 PM but the operation of weekly markets continues to be disallowed till further notice. Funerals are, however, permitted subject to a ceiling of 15 persons and with prior permission of the Deputy Commissioner. Weekend lockdown will be in place from 8 pm of June 4 till 5 am of June 7.

Meanwhile, the district administration of North Garo Hills has also imposed night curfew in the entire district with effect from 5:30 PM of May 31 till further orders.

The order issued on Monday by Deputy Commissioner R P Marak however exempts vehicles carrying essential commodities like FCI vehicles, gas cylinder carrying vehicles and oil tankers, etc., ambulances and medical emergency services, fire and emergency services, security forces, police, medical staff and executive magistrates on duty.