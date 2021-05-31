Dhubri deputy SP (border) arrested for ‘links’ with drug smugglers

GUWAHATI: A deputy superintendent of police (border) Jatin Chandra Das was on Monday arrested over alleged nexus with drug smugglers in western Assam’s Dhubri district and taken into police custody.

“Based on credible information about the alleged nexus of the accused Jatin Chandra Das, deputy superintendent of police (border), Dhubri with smugglers, several raids have been conducted yesterday night by Dhubri police and unaccounted cash of 4.77 lakh has been seized,” an official statement from Assam Police, informed here.

The police officer has been arrested along with a smuggler, identified as Rafikul Paramanik alias Opi, who belongs to South Tokrechara Part IV village under Golakganj police station.

Police sources said that based on credible evidence, a case (number 881/21) under Sections 120B/409 IPC read with Section 7a /12 of Prevention of Corruption Act, has been registered at Dhubri police station.

According to reports, arrested accused have been produced before the court.

Substance-free campaign

It may be mentioned that Assam Police have over the past five days intensified its campaign against drugs across the state for a substance-free Assam.

According to official figures, the state police have, from May 25 to May 29, 2021, made at least 223 arrests against 120 cases registered at various police stations.

The seizure list of the five-day period includes 2439 grams heroin, 91kg ganja, 17,551 bottles of cough syrup, 1,57,061 methamphetamine tablets, 14.16 grams of morphine and Rs 10.5 lakh in cash.