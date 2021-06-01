J&K police recover huge quantity of explosive materials

NATIONAL
By Agencies

Srinagar, May 31 : The J&K police along with the security forces have recovered huge quantity of explosive materials and ammunition in three separate operations, officials said on Monday.
After receiving a tip-off regarding an IED planted by the terrorists alongside a link road leading from Railway-Dogripora to Panzgam village in Awantipora in Pulwama district, a joint team of Awantipora police, the army and the CRPF cordoned off the area, the police said.
“During search, a container of approximately 10-litre capacity containing IED was detected. The IED was defused on the spot, thus averting a major tragedy,” the police said.
In a second operation based on a specific input, the Awantipora police along with the army and the CRPF conducted a search operation near the Simoah Nallah in Tral.
The police said that during the search operation, a plastic container of approximately 50-60-litre capacity containing IED materials was recovered after digging the suspected spot.
The police said the cache of explosive materials recovered included around 40-50 kg gun powder (Ammonium powder), two electric detonators, cordex wire and electric command wire.
In yet another operation based on a specific tip-off, a cordon and search operation was launched in the forest area of Shajinar by the Ganderbal police, the army and the CRPF.
“During intensive search of the area, a cavity was found to have been dug in the ground from which plastic cans containing 11 AK series magazines, AK series live ammunition (7.62A-39 mm) 597 rounds, 12 UBGL rounds, 1 pistol magazine and6 rounds of pistol ammunition were recovered,” the police said. (IANS)

