Meghalaya Cricket Association donates oxygen cylinders to Nongpoh Civil Hospital

NONGPOH, June 1: The Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) in its endeavour to extend helping hand to the district and the state in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic donated five oxygen cylinders to Civil Hospital here today.

The oxygen cylinders were handed over to the hospital authority by the President of Ri Bhoi District Cricket Association (RBDCA), Rayonald Kharkamni on behalf of the MCA.