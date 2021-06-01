Meghalaya Cricket Association donates oxygen cylinders to Nongpoh Civil Hospital

By From Our Correspondent
Oxygen cylinders donated to Nongpoh Civil Hospital by Meghalaya Cricket Association.

NONGPOH, June 1: The Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) in its endeavour to extend  helping hand to the district and the state in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic  donated five oxygen cylinders to Civil Hospital here today.

The oxygen cylinders were handed over to the hospital authority by the President of Ri Bhoi District Cricket Association (RBDCA), Rayonald Kharkamni on behalf of the MCA.

