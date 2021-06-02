Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine also launched in South West Garo Hills

By Bureau

TURA, June 2: As part of the state-wide launch, the Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) was launched in South West Garo Hills at Damalgre Sub Centre in South West Garo Hills by DM&HO, Dr. Lily Sengme Ch. Marak in the presence of the district medical officers and other officials  today, according to a Press release.

Pneumococcal diseases are one of the most common causes for morbidity and mortality in children under 5 years of age in India and across the world. PCV is an effective tool to reduce the burden of childhood pneumonia caused by Pneumococcus.

As per the vaccination schedule for infants, the first dose of PCV is to be administered at 6 weeks from birth, second dose at 14 weeks and booster dose is given at 9 months.

 

