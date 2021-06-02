Remove Thomas A Sangma from House committees: Ampareen

SHILLONG, June 2: Opposition Congress legislator and Chairperson of Assembly committee for empowerment of women, Ampareen Lyngdoh has sought the removal of 15-Tura NPP MLA, Thomas A. Sangma from the various House Committees following charges of rape levelled against him.

The Congress legislator made this demand in a letter to the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Speaker, Metbah Lyngdoh.

Lyngdoh said that when a serious accusation of this nature arises against a member of this Honourable Assembly, it shocks the conscience of the society and puts a huge expectation on the representatives of the people to ensure that principles of accountability are held in utmost regard.

“The allegations of sexual assault is very disappointing and as the chairman for empowerment of women of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, I am committed to ensure that justice is not denied to both parties especially to the women,” she said.

She said that she looks forward at the Police Department to take necessary steps to investigate and take this case forward.

“I have also messaged the DGP with a hope that some amount of action is started and with hope that clarity in this matter is made available,” she added.

Stating that the criminal justice system has historically been titled against women, and it is for this sole reason that any rape victim must be entitled to a benefit of doubt when she raises an allegation of sexual assault, Lyngdoh said, ” Considering this, I urge you to follow the principles of fairness and accountability in the removal of the concerned member as Chairman of Assembly Committee on Estimates [constituted under rule 244 (1)]; and as Member of the Committee on Public Accounts [constituted under Rule 242 (1)] until the police investigation and trial (if any) are complete”.

Lyngdoh cited that there is precedent in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly for removal of members from Assembly Committees, as was in the case of Julius Dorphang who was removed from Committees in 2017 by the then honourable Speaker A. T Mondal after an FIR for sexual assault was registered.

“I trust that you will consider my recommendation for removal of the concerned member and actively follow up in the investigation of the case with the Director General of Police of the state,” she said.