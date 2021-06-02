Sports Snippets

Barcelona to sign Man City defender Eric Garcia

Barcelona, June 1: Barcelona said Tuesday it reached a deal to sign defender Eric Garcia, bringing the 20-year-old defender home after he left the club in 2017 to join Manchester City. Barcelona said Garcia’s five-year contract will begin July 1 after his City deal expires. A buyout clause in his contract is set at 400 million euros ( 490 million). Garcia joins Sergio Ag ero in leaving City days after losing the Champions League final to join financially troubled Barcelona as free agents without a transfer fee. Garcia will first join up with Spain’s squad for the European Championship. He is a regular member of the national squad despite not establishing himself in coach Pep Guardiola’s City team. Accomplished on the ball, Garcia seemed to struggled to adapt to the typically physical side of playing in the Premier League. Garcia’s career path follows one of his mentors at Barcelona, veteran defender Gerard Pique. Pique left Barcelona as a teenager for Manchester United and returned four years later at the start of the Catalan club’s dominating era under Guardiola. (AP)

Carolina Marin pulls out of Tokyo Olympics following knee injury

New Delhi, June 1: Defending champion Carolina Marin on Tuesday pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics after suffering an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tear in her left knee that will require a surgery to heal. The 27-year-old from Spain felt discomfort in her knee during training on Saturday and tests revealed that it’s an ACL injury. “After the examination during the weekend and the medical consultation, I confirm that I have torn the ACL and both meniscus on my left knee. I will undergo surgery this week and start my recovery,” Marin tweeted. “This is another blow that I have to deal, but I will certainly be back. The preparation during the last two months had become very difficult for reasons beyond the team’s control, but we were excited and knew that I would be in the best shape for the Olympics. It won’t be possible.” The Olympic Games are schedule to begin on July 23. (PTI)

Euro 2020: Croatia, Czechs cancel plans to stay in Scotland over rules

Zagreb (Croatia), June 1: Croatia and the Czech Republic canceled plans to stay in Scotland during the European Championship, citing UEFA concerns about local COVID-19 rules. The Croatian delegation had planned to stay and train in St. Andrews, the east-coast town that’s the traditional home of golf, to prepare for two group-stage games in Glasgow and one in London. Citing a recommendation from UEFA to change the location of its team base camp, due to the potential impact of the Scottish COVID-19 regulations on the national team’s daily routines, the federation said it will now stay at home in Croatia. Officials were unwilling to risk the possibility of positive PCR results causing a large part of the team and team staff to be issued mandatory self-isolation orders, the federation said. The Czech team had booked a camp at the national training center in Edinburgh but decided to stay in Prague and only fly to Britain for its matches. The Czechs left for a training camp in northern Italy on Monday after all players and staff members tested negative. They play a warm up against Italy in Bologna on Friday. (AP)

Tennis coach booked for raping teenaged player in Rajasthan

Jaipur, June 1: A lawn tennis coach at a sports training centre in Jaipur allegedly raped a 17-year-old player on the pretext of selecting her for a domestic tournament, police said on Tuesday. According to a complaint filed by the girl, coach Gaurang Nalwaya would call her to the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Stadium in the Rajasthan capital for training and sexually assault her. On the latest instance, the coach allegedly raped her on the pretext of selecting her for a tournament in Udaipur, the police said. “A case has been lodged against the coach. Investigation into the complaint has been initiated and a search is on for the accused,” Jyoti Nagar police station SHO Saroj Dhayal said. Nalwaya has been serving at the state government-run facility since 2012. The girl began training there in 2019 and has participated in several tournaments outside Jaipur, the police said. (PTI)

FC Goa extend Saviour Gama’s contract until 2024

Mumbai, June 1: Indian Super League side FC Goa has inked a new three-year contract with Saviour Gama to keep the promising left-back at the club until 2024. Gama’s consistent performances on the left side of the backline helped FC Goa secure their fourth consecutive playoff appearance whilst propelling the club to a 15-game unbeaten run to end the last season.After joining the club in 2017, the 24-year-old has come up the ranks through the developmental team. “Well, to be honest, this feels like home to me. I have felt at home not only because I am in Goa, but also because the club has helped me become the player I am today and has given me the respect that every player craves,” Gama was quoted as saying in a media release. FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando also weighed in on the signing. “Gama is a player that has really impressed me. I feel he is one of the players who has gotten better throughout the season. His attitude towards learning is fantastic and his best days lie ahead of him,” said Ferrando. (PTI)

Two FC Bengaluru Utd players in T&T side for WC qualifiers

Bengaluru, June 1: FC Bengaluru United defender Robert Primus and forward Daniel Carr have been named in Trinidad & Tobago’s 28-man squad for the upcoming CONCACAF Zone Group F World Cup football qualifiers beginning June 5. Trinidad & Tobago will play their opening match against the Bahamas. The other teams in the group are St. Kitts and Nevis, Guyana and Puerto Rico. T&T are currently second on the Group F table with four points while St Kitts and Nevis are leading with six points. The selection of the two players of the I-League second-division side Bengaluru United comes on the back of their strong performances in the recently concluded Bangalore Super Division League 2020-21 in March, in which they emerged champions. Centre-back Primus has been an integral part of the FC Bengaluru United setup since the I-league qualifiers in October 2020. He played a key role in the club’s journey in Bangalore Super Division League 2020-21, scoring the winner in the final league game. Striker Carr too shone with his goal-scoring abilities. (IANS)