Assam prepares for third wave; hospitals to have paediatric ICUs 

GUWAHATI, June 4: As a pre-emptive measure against a possible third wave of COVID-19, which according to experts could impact children, the Assam government has decided to set up paediatric ICUs in medical colleges and district hospitals of the state.

“As many as 320 paediatric ICUs, requiring a set-up different from the ICUs for adults, will be set up in the medical colleges of the state, including 60 such ICUs in Guwahati Medical College and Hospital,” state health minister Keshab Mahanta informed reporters on Friday.

Besides, there would 40 such ICUs each at Silchar Medical College and Hospital and Assam Medical College and Hospital (Dibrugarh) and 30 each in Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, Tezpur Medical College and Hospital, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital (Barpeta), Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital and Diphu Medical College and Hospital.

“Moreover, 30 such ICUs would be set up in Nagaon Civil Hospital and there would be 10 paediatric ICUs each in every district of the state,” the minister informed.

“All these will be set up within one month as a precautionary measure against a possible third wave,” he added.

Persons below the age of 18 years are still not eligible for COVID vaccination in the country, and hence, apparently vulnerable against the virus.