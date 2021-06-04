‘CA should make ball-tampering investigation report public’

Melbourne, June 3: Former Australia bowling coach David Saker wants the country’s cricket board to make its investigation into the 2018 ball-tampering scandal public as he feels releasing that report might end the questions surrounding the incident. The ball-tampering issue resurfaced when Cameron Bancroft recently hinted in an interview that the bowlers in the team might have been aware of the plot to use sandpaper to alter the ball’s condition. Saker was the bowling coach of the side at that time and had earlier stated that even he could be held accountable for what happened. “I can’t see any point why it wouldn’t be released, but that’s, yeah that’s up to them the way they want to handle that,” Saker was quoted saying by the local media here. (PTI)